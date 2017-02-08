Back to Main page
Yamal’s nomadic school project presented at Arctic Council meeting in US

Business & Economy
February 08, 17:57 UTC+3 YEKATERINBURG
The Nomadic School project works since 2011 and includes 17 kindergartens and five schools
© Valeriy Matytsin/TASS

YEKATERINBURG, February 8. /TASS/. The experience of a "nomadic school" in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous District will be presented at a meeting of the Arctic’s sustainable development working group in the U.S. Kotzebue (Alaska) on February 7-8, the governor’s press service said on Wednesday.

"The event features representatives of eight countries - members of the Arctic Council and six organizations of the Arctic indigenous peoples," the press service said. "Our representative, Alexander Yevai will present the regional project of a ‘nomadic school’ for indigenous children in the North."

The Nomadic School project works since 2011 - it is a primary school project. Presently, 22 educational organizations are providing services in Yamal: 17 kindergartens and five schools. 32 teachers are educating more than 250 children - they follow families of reindeer herders as they wander the tundra. Besides regular subjects, children at nomadic schools study local crafts and skills of living in a chum.

The Arctic Council was instituted in 1996 in line with the Ottawa Declaration. It is a high-level intergovernmental forum facilitating cooperation in the region, particularly in the sphere of environment conservation.

Its current member-states are Canada, Denmark (including Greenland and Faroe Isles), Finland, Iceland, Norway, Russia, Sweden, and the U.S.

The U.S. accepted a two-year term of rotating presidency in the organization in 2015 and Finland is to take it over in May 2017.

