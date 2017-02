Russian Direct Investment Fund readies 10 projects for US investors

MOSCOW, February 8. /TASS/. Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) has prepared 10 projects for US investors in a number of sectors, including agriculture, road construction, logistics and others, CEO Kirill Dmitriev said Wednesday.

"As for other projects, indeed we’ve prepared 10 projects for leading American investors in agriculture, infrastructure, road construction, logistics and other sectors. We’re already engaged with a number of leading US funds on those projects and see a substantial interest," he said.