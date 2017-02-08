Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Ambassador: Energy sector remains backbone of Russia-China economic ties

Business & Economy
February 08, 9:44 UTC+3 BEIJING
Share
1 pages in this article

BEIJING, February 8. /TASS/. The energy sector will continue to be a key area for trade and economic cooperation between Russia and China in the foreseeable future, Russia’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to China, Andrei Denisov, told Russian reporters on Wednesday.

"Energy cooperation is the backbone of the economic part of the entire array of our relations with China," the diplomat said. "Supplies of products related to energy one way or another, I have in mind raw materials and processing products, are significantly higher than half of our exports to China, and this proportion will be preserved in the foreseeable future," he explained.

Read also
Russia, China moving towards strategic energy alliance, Putin says

The diplomat noted that, in addition to the traditional oil and gas supplies, the two sides are also considering other aspects of cooperation. "There are some new interesting projects in the energy sector. One of them is Yamal LNG. There are other projects too. We cooperate not only in the field of oil and gas, but also in the field of coal. Russia is one of its major suppliers to the Chinese market," Denisov said.

"There are prospects in the field of electric power industry, even though everything is not so simple here. A lot depends on the fluctuations of the economic situation in China. However, this is a natural process, which should be taken into account while planning supplies," he emphasized.

The diplomat added that Russian and Chinese companies are in talks to increase the degree of processing of raw hydrocarbons, in particular, coal gasification and manufacture of chemical products on the basis of raw hydrocarbons for supplies to Russia, China and third countries.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Record-breaking KAMAZ trucks
3
Russian, French scientists study permafrost lakes in Arctic
5
Key facts about the '90s price liberalization in Russia
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Lavrov says Russia open to mutually beneficial collaboration with its Arctic neighbors
2
US Air Force chief says Washington to review its nuclear posture in spring
3
Rosatom to create ammunition for Armata tanks
4
Russian Baltic Fleet’s S-400 missile system crews repel air strike in drills
5
Putin signs law on ratification of Turkish Stream agreement
6
Collection of watches worth over $10 mln seized from detained Sakhalin ex-governor
7
Trump’s adviser Conway reiterates readiness for anti-terrorism cooperation with Putin
TOP STORIES
Реклама