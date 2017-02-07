Russia’s foreign trade down 11.9%, to $470 bln in 2016 — Economy Ministry

Collection of watches worth over $10 mln seized from detained Sakhalin ex-governorSociety & Culture February 07, 22:32
MOSCOW, February 7. /TASS/. Russia’s foreign trade turnover dropped 11.9% annually as of 2016 year-end to $470.6 bln, the Ministry of Economic Development said on Tuesday.
Export dropped 18.2% in the reporting period. Import fell by 0.8%. The share of export was 59.3% and import amounted to 40.7% in total turnover of the last year.
Worsening of trade conditions resulted in particular from higher volatility of prices on world’s market of resource goods: oil, natural gas, aluminum, copper and nickel prices declined in comparison to 2015.