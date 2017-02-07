Brent oil price drops below $55 per barrel

Putin signs law decriminalizing domestic violenceRussian Politics & Diplomacy February 07, 17:56
MOSCOW, February 7. /TASS/. Brent oil futures with delivery in April 2017 declined 1.92% on the London’s ICE to $54.71 per barrel, according to trading data released on Tuesday.
Brent oil prices were below $55 per barrel for the last time on January 27, 2017.
Meanwhile, the dollar adds 0.50 to 59.4 rubles on the Moscow Exchange. The euro is up 0.08 to 63.43 rubles.
Urals-Primorsk oil futures with performance in March 2017 declined 2.21% on St. Petersburg’s SPIMEX to $51.82 per barrel.