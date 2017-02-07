Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Brent oil price drops below $55 per barrel

Business & Economy
February 07, 17:55 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

Read also
Minister predicts Brent crude oil price about $60-65 per barrel over midterm

MOSCOW, February 7. /TASS/. Brent oil futures with delivery in April 2017 declined 1.92% on the London’s ICE to $54.71 per barrel, according to trading data released on Tuesday.

Brent oil prices were below $55 per barrel for the last time on January 27, 2017.

Meanwhile, the dollar adds 0.50 to 59.4 rubles on the Moscow Exchange. The euro is up 0.08 to 63.43 rubles.

Urals-Primorsk oil futures with performance in March 2017 declined 2.21% on St. Petersburg’s SPIMEX to $51.82 per barrel.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Oil price
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Record-breaking KAMAZ trucks
3
Russian, French scientists study permafrost lakes in Arctic
5
Key facts about the '90s price liberalization in Russia
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Syrian army gaining ground in effort to re-take Palmyra
2
Kremlin ready to wait until 2023 for Fox News journalist apologies
3
Rosatom to create ammunition for Armata tanks
4
THAAD in South Korea poses direct threat to Russian security, ambassador says
5
Putin signs law on ratification of Turkish Stream agreement
6
Syrian troops destroy over 4,500 terrorist facilities with Russian air task force’s help
7
Russia may sell SSJ-100 aircraft to Armenia in 2018-2019
TOP STORIES
Реклама