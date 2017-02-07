Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian regional authorities suggests using local ATVs in Arctic development

Business & Economy
February 07, 16:17 UTC+3 CHITA
Russia's Transbaikalia authorities suggests using all-terrain vehicles for the development of the Arctic
Share
1 pages in this article
© Lev Fedoseev/TASS

CHITA, February 7. /TASS/. Transbaikalia’s authorities suggested using all-terrain vehicles (ATV), produced at Chita Global Terranica, in development of the Arctic, the governor’s press service said on Tuesday.

Read also
Foreign investors eyeing Russia’s Arctic projects despite sanctions — energy minister

"Our local ministry of economic development considers suggesting use of ATVs in development of the Russian Arctic zone," the press service quoted the region’s Deputy Prime Minister Sergei Novichenko. "The project to produce ATVs is interesting and unique for Transbaikalia, and we are pleased to say it is based on innovative technologies."

"ATV’s parts are made in Russia, and some of them are made at the plant in Chita," he said, adding the ATVs made by Global Terranica are already on the list of the Siberian Federal District’s products, necessary for the Arctic.

The Global Terranica Company in production of all-terrain vehicles uses exclusively Russian design. The company has several patents. Transbaikalia's press service told TASS, Global Terranica works at the industrial facility of the Chita Machinery Plant.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Arctic today
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Record-breaking KAMAZ trucks
3
Russian, French scientists study permafrost lakes in Arctic
5
Key facts about the '90s price liberalization in Russia
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Syrian army gaining ground in effort to re-take Palmyra
2
Kremlin ready to wait until 2023 for Fox News journalist apologies
3
Rosatom to create ammunition for Armata tanks
4
THAAD in South Korea poses direct threat to Russian security, ambassador says
5
Putin signs law on ratification of Turkish Stream agreement
6
Syrian troops destroy over 4,500 terrorist facilities with Russian air task force’s help
7
Russia may sell SSJ-100 aircraft to Armenia in 2018-2019
TOP STORIES
Реклама