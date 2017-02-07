Russian regional authorities suggests using local ATVs in Arctic development

CHITA, February 7. /TASS/. Transbaikalia’s authorities suggested using all-terrain vehicles (ATV), produced at Chita Global Terranica, in development of the Arctic, the governor’s press service said on Tuesday.

"Our local ministry of economic development considers suggesting use of ATVs in development of the Russian Arctic zone," the press service quoted the region’s Deputy Prime Minister Sergei Novichenko. "The project to produce ATVs is interesting and unique for Transbaikalia, and we are pleased to say it is based on innovative technologies."

"ATV’s parts are made in Russia, and some of them are made at the plant in Chita," he said, adding the ATVs made by Global Terranica are already on the list of the Siberian Federal District’s products, necessary for the Arctic.

The Global Terranica Company in production of all-terrain vehicles uses exclusively Russian design. The company has several patents. Transbaikalia's press service told TASS, Global Terranica works at the industrial facility of the Chita Machinery Plant.