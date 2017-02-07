Russia may sell SSJ-100 aircraft to Armenia in 2018-2019

Putin signs law decriminalizing domestic violenceRussian Politics & Diplomacy February 07, 17:56
Putin signs law on ratification of Turkish Stream agreementBusiness & Economy February 07, 17:49
Jordan’s participation in Astana meetings will consolidate Syria ceasefire — expertWorld February 07, 17:29
Rosatom to create ammunition for Armata tanksMilitary & Defense February 07, 17:03
Afghanistan expects Russian oil supplies will growWorld February 07, 17:00
Russia's envoy: Kiev continues to move heavy arms to disengagement line in DonbassRussian Politics & Diplomacy February 07, 16:52
Russia’s delegation for 2018 Winter Olympics to include over 400 athletesSport February 07, 16:28
Russian regional authorities suggests using local ATVs in Arctic developmentBusiness & Economy February 07, 16:17
Syrian army gaining ground in effort to re-take PalmyraWorld February 07, 16:11
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, February 7, /TASS/. Russia may supply two-four Sukhoi Super Jet-100 aircraft to Armenia in 2018-2019, Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov said on the sidelines of the meeting of the United Russia faction on Tuesday.
"I think in total it concerns supplying not more than 10 aircraft in five years, but we will start with two-four aircraft," the minister said.
"If we form a sound program this year and find ways of its implementation, including the sources (of financing - TASS) , than, taking into account the production cycle, this (the delivery of aircraft - TASS) will be in 2018 - early 2019 in the best case. But I think it would be more realistic in 2019 (to arrange deliveries of aircraft - TASS)," Manturov added.
In January, it was reported that Russia and Armenia are in talks on establishing a new airline in Armenia. It was planned that SSJ-100 aircraft would form the core of the fleet of the new company. Currently, Armenia has only one airline that was created in 2016 and began to carry out flights lasts summer. The airline’s main airport is Zvartnots (Yerevan).