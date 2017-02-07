Russia may sell SSJ-100 aircraft to Armenia in 2018-2019

MOSCOW, February 7, /TASS/. Russia may supply two-four Sukhoi Super Jet-100 aircraft to Armenia in 2018-2019, Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov said on the sidelines of the meeting of the United Russia faction on Tuesday.

"I think in total it concerns supplying not more than 10 aircraft in five years, but we will start with two-four aircraft," the minister said.

"If we form a sound program this year and find ways of its implementation, including the sources (of financing - TASS) , than, taking into account the production cycle, this (the delivery of aircraft - TASS) will be in 2018 - early 2019 in the best case. But I think it would be more realistic in 2019 (to arrange deliveries of aircraft - TASS)," Manturov added.

In January, it was reported that Russia and Armenia are in talks on establishing a new airline in Armenia. It was planned that SSJ-100 aircraft would form the core of the fleet of the new company. Currently, Armenia has only one airline that was created in 2016 and began to carry out flights lasts summer. The airline’s main airport is Zvartnots (Yerevan).