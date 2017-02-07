Russia’s dependence on imported oil and gas equipment drop to 53%

Egypt’s Foreign Ministry officially calls Russian plane crash over Sinai act of terrorWorld February 07, 13:04
MOSCOW, February 7. /TASS/. Russia’s dependence on imported oil and gas equipment has dropped to 53% today, Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov said at a meeting of the United Russia faction.
"We expected to reduce dependence on import to 60% this year. In fact, we have already exceeded this level: the share of Russian equipment purchased by our oil and gas companies is 53%," the minister said.