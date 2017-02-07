Back to Main page
Russia’s dependence on imported oil and gas equipment drop to 53%

Business & Economy
February 07, 13:15 UTC+3
Industry and Trade Ministry expected to reduce dependence on import to 60% this year
MOSCOW, February 7. /TASS/. Russia’s dependence on imported oil and gas equipment has dropped to 53% today, Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov said at a meeting of the United Russia faction.

"We expected to reduce dependence on import to 60% this year. In fact, we have already exceeded this level: the share of Russian equipment purchased by our oil and gas companies is 53%," the minister said.

Record-breaking KAMAZ trucks
3
Russian, French scientists study permafrost lakes in Arctic
5
Key facts about the '90s price liberalization in Russia
