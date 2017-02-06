AliExpress to change rules of delivery to Russia, Belarus and Ukraine

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. AliExpress changes rules of goods delivery to Russia, Belarus and Ukraine from February 7, the Chinese online retailer said on Monday in the press release posted on its website.

Economic delivery service will not be available anymore for goods with the value above $2 with destinations in Russia. This service will not be available for buyers from Belarus and Ukraine irrespective of the goods cost. Assignment of tracking numbers will become mandatory for goods.

These measures are introduced to improve quality of logistical servicing, AliExpress said.