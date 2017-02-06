AliExpress to change rules of delivery to Russia, Belarus and Ukraine

Russian diplomat blames Kiev for military hardware pullback failureRussian Politics & Diplomacy February 06, 20:10
Pole vault star Isinbayeva chosen as ambassador of 2017 Winter World Military GamesSport February 06, 19:53
Russia to issue 250,000 stamps depicting wolf as mascot for 2018 FIFA World CupSport February 06, 18:58
Russian diplomat says partnership policy aims at defining future of ArcticBusiness & Economy February 06, 18:44
More than 1.5 million people to take part in Ski-Track of Russia racesSport February 06, 18:29
FSB explains reason for introduction of border zone on frontier with BelarusRussian Politics & Diplomacy February 06, 18:03
Russian court passes first ever verdict on failure to report a crimeRussian Politics & Diplomacy February 06, 17:56
Moscow expects high-ranking foreign representatives to take part in Arctic forumBusiness & Economy February 06, 17:42
Russian scientists work on technology for drill waste disposalBusiness & Economy February 06, 17:20
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. AliExpress changes rules of goods delivery to Russia, Belarus and Ukraine from February 7, the Chinese online retailer said on Monday in the press release posted on its website.
Economic delivery service will not be available anymore for goods with the value above $2 with destinations in Russia. This service will not be available for buyers from Belarus and Ukraine irrespective of the goods cost. Assignment of tracking numbers will become mandatory for goods.
These measures are introduced to improve quality of logistical servicing, AliExpress said.