Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Eurasian Economic Commission expects Belarus will approve EAEU Customs Code shortly

Business & Economy
February 06, 20:48 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Alexander Lukashenko said at the meeting with reporters on February 3 that he ordered withdrawal of Belarus main specialists from customs authorities of the EAEU
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. The Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) expects that Belarus will early complete procedures for approval of the new Customs Code of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), EEC Board Member (Minister) on Integration and Macroeconomy Tatiana Valovaya told TASS on Monday. Minsk has had no grievances regarding the text of the document until now, she said.

Read also
Belarus president's reaction to situation around border has economic roots

"We raised this issue [regarding Customs Code signing - TASS] for our Belarus counterparts, particularly at the last meeting at deputy prime ministers’ level. Belarus colleagues said they are working on it and look forward to positive conclusion of the process. That is, they had no comments on that document," the minister said.

The President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said at the meeting with reporters on February 3 that he ordered withdrawal of Belarus main specialists from customs authorities of the EAEU. According to Lukashenko, trade turnover of Belarus within the EAEU fell by 40% in 2015 and by 18% more last year.

Valovaya said she has no data whether Belarus withdrew its specialists from EAEU customs bodies. "I do not have such information," she said.

Significant decline in mutual turnover among EAEU member-states was noted in 2015 and 2016, the EEC minister said. "Our mutual trade contracted because of objective reasons and not because of integration. It declined because of economic growth slowdown; prices for oil and other energy resources fell," she added.

Meanwhile, statistics already shows that the decline in trade within the Eurasian Economic Union has ended, Valovaya said. "We actually observed the decline in mutual trade because of objective reasons. Growth has surfaced recently. Monthly trade in October and November 2016 were higher than monthly trade volumes in 2015," she added.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Record-breaking KAMAZ trucks
3
Russian, French scientists study permafrost lakes in Arctic
5
Key facts about the '90s price liberalization in Russia
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
UN reports ‘heavy losses’ among Kiev troops, militia in Avdeyevka
2
Russian diplomat: Moscow will not even discuss criteria for lifting sanctions with US
3
Russian scientists create highly-efficient, inorganic perovskite solar batteries
4
Russian diplomat blames Kiev for military hardware pullback failure
5
FSB explains reason for introduction of border zone on frontier with Belarus
6
Russian Northern Fleet’s warplanes return home after Syrian operation
7
Kremlin wants apology from Fox News for calling Putin 'killer'
TOP STORIES
Реклама