Venezuela’s oil minister, Russian energy minister discuss oil output cut deal

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. Oil Minister of Venezuela Nelson Martinez discussed performance of the oil production reduction agreement with Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak, Martinez told TASS on Monday.

"We came to say hello to him [Mr. Novak - TASS]; we are in Moscow. [We] talked about the agreement that we signed," Nelson Martinez said.

The progress in delivery of the agreement is valued highly, he said. Venezuela adheres to undertaken obligations in full scope, Martinez said. He did not detail oil reduction volumes.

It was reported earlier Nelson Martinez succeeded to Eulogio Del Pino, who was approved in the office of the chief executive of the national oil and gas company PDVSA.