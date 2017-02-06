Moscow expects high-ranking foreign representatives to take part in Arctic forum

Moscow expects high-ranking foreign representatives to take part in Arctic forumBusiness & Economy February 06, 17:42
MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. Moscow expects high-ranking foreign representatives to participate in the Fourth International Arctic Forum dubbed "The Arctic - a Territory of Dialogue", scheduled to be held on March 29-30 in Russia’s northern city of Arkhangelsk, Russian First Deputy Foreign Minister Vladimir Titov told TASS on Monday.
"Our political activities in the Arctic region are aimed at encouraging the Arctic states to make joint decisions on regional development and boost practical cooperation in order to reach this goal," the diplomat said. "These issues will be discussed during The Arctic - a Territory of Dialogue forum due to be held on March 29-30 in Arkhangelsk, high-ranking foreign representatives are expected to participate."
"This is a credible platform which provides an opportunity to review approaches towards the efficient use of the Arctic’s potential in order to improve the quality of life of people living in the Far North," Titov stressed.