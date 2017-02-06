Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Moscow expects high-ranking foreign representatives to take part in Arctic forum

Business & Economy
February 06, 17:42 UTC+3 MOSCOW
The forum provides an opportunity to review approaches towards the efficient use of the Arctic’s potential, according to Russian First Deputy Foreign Minister Vladimir Titov
Share
1 pages in this article
© Alexander Shcherbak/TASS

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. Moscow expects high-ranking foreign representatives to participate in the Fourth International Arctic Forum dubbed "The Arctic - a Territory of Dialogue", scheduled to be held on March 29-30 in Russia’s northern city of Arkhangelsk, Russian First Deputy Foreign Minister Vladimir Titov told TASS on Monday.

Read also
Governor of the Arkhangelsk region Igor Orlov
About 1,500 officials may attend Arctic Forum

"Our political activities in the Arctic region are aimed at encouraging the Arctic states to make joint decisions on regional development and boost practical cooperation in order to reach this goal," the diplomat said. "These issues will be discussed during The Arctic - a Territory of Dialogue forum due to be held on March 29-30 in Arkhangelsk, high-ranking foreign representatives are expected to participate."

"This is a credible platform which provides an opportunity to review approaches towards the efficient use of the Arctic’s potential in order to improve the quality of life of people living in the Far North," Titov stressed.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Arctic Arctic today
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Record-breaking KAMAZ trucks
3
Russian, French scientists study permafrost lakes in Arctic
5
Key facts about the '90s price liberalization in Russia
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin wants apology from Fox News for calling Putin 'killer'
2
UN reports ‘heavy losses’ among Kiev troops, militia in Avdeyevka
3
Russian army may start receiving 5th-generation T-50 fighter jets in 2018
4
Contractor confirms Latvia dismantling last Soviet nuclear missile base
5
Russian diplomat: Moscow will not even discuss criteria for lifting sanctions with US
6
Lavrov stresses Iran's contribution to struggle against Islamic State
7
Russian scientists work on technology for drill waste disposal
TOP STORIES
Реклама