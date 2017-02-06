Back to Main page
World’s longest non-stop flight required 1,100 cups of coffee and tea for passengers

Business & Economy
February 06, 8:04 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Akbar Al Baker, the CEO of Qatar Airways, was also on board of the passenger jet
© AP Photo/Michael Probst

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. A passenger aircraft of Qatar Airways made the world’s longest non-stop commercial flight taking off from Doha and landing in New Zealand’s Auckland after 16 hours and 15 minutes, New Zealand Herald daily reports. 

A Boeing 777-200, which was carrying 259 passengers, served by 15 flight attendants and four pilots, touched down the landing stripe in Auckland after the non-stop flight from Doha 15 minutes ahead of scheduled 16 hours and 30 minutes, covering a total distance of some 14,500 kilometers (over 9,000 miles).

"On the flight to Auckland there were four pilots on board and 15 cabin crew, who served 1,100 cups of tea and coffee, 2,000 cold drinks and more than 1,030 meals," the daily reported.

Akbar Al Baker, the CEO of Qatar Airways, was also on board of the passenger jet for the world’s first longest non-stop commercial flight, according to the New Zealand Herald.

