Russia to announce ban on import of poultry from EU countries suffering from bird flu

MOSCOW, February 4. /TASS/. Rosselkhoznadzor will within two weeks announce a ban on import to Russia of poultry products and hatching eggs from the EU countries, where avian influenza cases have been registered, the authority's representative Yulia Melano told TASS on Saturday.

"We do not have an exact date yet," she said. "But we consider announcing the ban within two weeks."

Earlier, the authority announced minor limits on supplies of agricultural products from certain districts of European countries, where outbreaks were registered.