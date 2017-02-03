Russian heavy truck tax to grow twofold from April 15

MOSCOW, February 3. /TASS/. The toll in Platon heavy haulers fee system will return to initially planned level of 3.06 rubles ($0.05) per km from April 15 of this year. Such information is contained in the decree approved by the Russian Government. The Platon toll is now equal to 1.53 rubles ($0.03) per km.

"The Russian Government made a decision to extend the preferential treatment in the Platon system until April 15 of this year. Expiration of the term will mean a return to the initial model, which contemplates the charge of 3.06 rubles ($0.05) per kilometer of heavy hauler’s run on federal highways. The weighted average burden of business, including small and medium enterprises, will be smaller than in the initially contemplated model stipulating a two-stage increase in this charge in February and June of this year," Russian Minister of Transport Maxim Sokolov told reporters in the comment.

Adjustment of the toll in the Platon system by the inflation level will start from July 1, 2018, the government said in its decree.

"For the purpose of reducing the financial burden on carriers, the start of annual adjustment of the fee in accordance with the actual change of the consumer price index is postponed from July 1, 2017 to July 1, 2018," the document said.

The charge on the Russia’s federal highways for heavy-duty trucks with the weight over 12 tonnes was introduced on November 15, 2015. The toll calculation is made by the special system. Funds are transferred to the Federal Road Fund and will be spent for federal and regional road repair and construction projects.