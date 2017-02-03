Belarus may extend visa-free travel for foreigners — top diplomat

Lukashenko says Belarus fully settled its 2016 international debtsBusiness & Economy February 03, 17:05
MISNK, February 3. /TASS/. Belarus could prolong the five-day visa-free entry for foreigners, the country’s Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said on Friday.
"Life is changing and if we see that this regime works, then we will suggest a longer period of stay for foreigners in the country," Makei said.
"We decided to go step-by-step, by offering foreigners to stay for up to five days (in the country without visas). This is enough for businessmen to arrive here and hold talks, and for tourists to be acquainted with Belarus," he said.
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko signed a decree on January 9 dropping visa requirements for citizens of 80 foreign countries for visits of up to five days on entry via the Minsk National Airport. The document will come into force on February 12.
The decree applies to 39 European countries, including all EU countries, as well as Brazil, Indonesia, the United States and Japan. These visa-free travels don’t apply to people arriving in Belarus by plane from Russia, as well as those planning to fly to Russian airports (these flights are domestic and have no border controls).