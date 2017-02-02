Orban says Hungary stands for diversification of gas supplies to Europe

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. Hungary stands for diversification of the Russian natural gas supplies to Europe, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Thursday following his talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We can’t bypass the issue of how stable gas supplies via Ukraine are," he said. "We’ve always pointed to the need to diversify the supplies."

According to Orban, if national and economic interests demand, then Hungary will use its facilities allowing to deliver gas via the northern route.

He also said that the Russian leader "gave his word that Hungary will receive the necessary amount of oil and gas, no matter what."

The Hungarian prime minister added that his country, although a European Union member, had been facing serious difficulties. "Hungary built gas facilities close to the Croatian and the Romanian border, but neither Croatia nor Romania nor the European Union built facilities so we have been deprived of the opportunity to establish reverse-flow deliveries of gas," he noted.

Orban went on to say that Hungary was willing to participate in the Turkish Stream gas pipeline project. "We’re taking interest in the Turkish Stream and will gladly participate if there is such an opportunity," he said. "We are also interested in receiving gas the northern route if we don’t get it through other routes."

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in turn that gas could be supplied to Hungary through the Nord Stream 2 and the Turkish Stream pipelines. According to him, before taking a final decision, it is necessary to assess the pros and cons of all of the routes (the Nord Stream 2, the Turkish Stream and the pipelines crossing Ukraine). The Russian leader pledged that "gas supplies to Hungary will be one hundred percent ensured."