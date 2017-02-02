Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Uruguay ready to supply more soybeans, cheese, rice and mutton to Russia

Business & Economy
February 02, 17:43 UTC+3 BUENOS-AIRES
Russia has already become a main buyer of these products, according to Agriculture Minister of Uruguay Tabare Aguerre
Share
1 pages in this article

BUENOS-AIRES, February 2. /TASS/. Uruguay’s producers are ready to increase deliveries of soybeans, cheese, rice and mutton to Russia, Agriculture Minister of Uruguay Tabare Aguerre told TASS in an interview on Thursday.

"We are definitely ready to export more soybeans, rice, certain kinds of our cheese and butter, although Russia has already become a main buyer of these products. Producers are certainly ready to deliver mutton too. We have not yet particularly developed this line on the Russian market," Aguerre said.

Read also
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
Russia wants to develop partnership with Uruguay — Lavrov

The year of 2016 was highly successful for deliveries of dairy products and citrus fruits to Russia, the minister said. According to ministry’s data, export of citrus fruits totaled $12.8 mln ($7.5 mln in 2015), dry milk - $13.2 mln ($3.6 mln in 2015), butter - $21.1 mln ($30.3 mln in 2015), and cheese - $15.2 mln ($15.8 mln in 2015).

"Meat supplies were smaller than in 2011-2012, when Russia accounted for nearly 30% of Uruguay’s beef export. Nevertheless, the Russian market remains potentially highly important for our country," Aguerre said. Meat supplies largely depend "on purchasing power and prices on the Russian market and on growth of domestic beef production, which was observed in Russia last year," he added.

Producers from Uruguay do not have to face serious difficulties when entering the Russian market, the minister said. "Phytosanitary services of our countries established good contact, making possible to quickly resolve emerged problems," he added.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Record-breaking KAMAZ trucks
3
Russian, French scientists study permafrost lakes in Arctic
5
Key facts about the '90s price liberalization in Russia
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Former FSB head says easing of US sanctions paves way for setting up anti-terror coalition
2
US eases sanctions against Russian Federal Security Service
3
Trump denies easing sanctions against Russia
4
Russian army may start receiving 5th-generation T-50 fighter jets in 2018
5
Russian top diplomat: West recognizes that Poroshenko is behind current events in Donbass
6
Kiev court authorizes detention of former President Viktor Yanukovich
7
Putin: Kiev needs money, aggravates situation in Donbass to show itself off as victim
TOP STORIES
Реклама