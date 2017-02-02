Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian biologists create Arctic digital herbarium

Business & Economy
February 02, 16:49 UTC+3 YEKATERINBURG
The herbarium of the scientific center for Arctic studies has more than 900 samples
Share
1 pages in this article
© Igor Vainshtein/TASS

YEKATERINBURG, February 2. /TASS/. Biologists of the scientific center for Arctic studies are creating a herbarium of the Arctic and sub-Arctic zones in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous District, the center’s press service said on Thursday.

"The herbarium of the scientific center for Arctic studies has more than 900 samples of the Arctic and sub-Arctic flora in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous District," the press service said. "The collection began from 2012, and now it has samples, brought from various expeditions to the Nadym, Tazovsky, Yamal and Priuralsky districts."

Read also
Scientists to study 'warmth isles' in Arctic city of Salekhard

The digitalized material will be available on the center’s website, the center’s representative Yulia Pechkina said. "In geobotanics, any new sample should be confirmed by a sample in a herbarium, thus our collection is the most important instrument for studies of the flora in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous District."

The press service said the herbarium collection would be growing.

The scientific center for Arctic studies was set in 2010. Its departments are regional studies, archeology and ethnic studies, ecology monitoring, and biomedical technologies. Territory of the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous District is in the Arctic zone, and the biggest part is located north of the Polar Circle. The region’s area is 750,000 square kilometers.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Arctic today
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Record-breaking KAMAZ trucks
3
Russian, French scientists study permafrost lakes in Arctic
5
Key facts about the '90s price liberalization in Russia
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Former FSB head says easing of US sanctions paves way for setting up anti-terror coalition
2
US eases sanctions against Russian Federal Security Service
3
Trump denies easing sanctions against Russia
4
Russian army may start receiving 5th-generation T-50 fighter jets in 2018
5
Russian top diplomat: West recognizes that Poroshenko is behind current events in Donbass
6
Kiev court authorizes detention of former President Viktor Yanukovich
7
Putin: Kiev needs money, aggravates situation in Donbass to show itself off as victim
TOP STORIES
Реклама