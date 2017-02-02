Russian biologists create Arctic digital herbarium

YEKATERINBURG, February 2. /TASS/. Biologists of the scientific center for Arctic studies are creating a herbarium of the Arctic and sub-Arctic zones in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous District, the center’s press service said on Thursday.

"The herbarium of the scientific center for Arctic studies has more than 900 samples of the Arctic and sub-Arctic flora in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous District," the press service said. "The collection began from 2012, and now it has samples, brought from various expeditions to the Nadym, Tazovsky, Yamal and Priuralsky districts."

The digitalized material will be available on the center’s website, the center’s representative Yulia Pechkina said. "In geobotanics, any new sample should be confirmed by a sample in a herbarium, thus our collection is the most important instrument for studies of the flora in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous District."

The press service said the herbarium collection would be growing.

The scientific center for Arctic studies was set in 2010. Its departments are regional studies, archeology and ethnic studies, ecology monitoring, and biomedical technologies. Territory of the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous District is in the Arctic zone, and the biggest part is located north of the Polar Circle. The region’s area is 750,000 square kilometers.