Russian biologists create Arctic digital herbarium

Voronezh plant to start producing systems for Federation spacecraft in 2017Science & Space February 02, 23:53
Russian experts arrive in Egypt to inspect Cairo airportWorld February 02, 23:48
Two injured as Ukrainian military shells DonetskWorld February 02, 23:45
Russian paralympians to take part in 18 world championships this yearSport February 02, 23:41
Situation around Scythian gold from Crimean museums can be changedSociety & Culture February 02, 22:43
White House denies easing sanctions on Russia, cites need for specific carve-outsWorld February 02, 21:54
Former FSB head says easing of US sanctions paves way for setting up anti-terror coalitionRussian Politics & Diplomacy February 02, 20:02
Putin: Russia ready to cooperate with Europe in gas supply sphere but needs guaranteesBusiness & Economy February 02, 19:36
US eases sanctions against Russian Federal Security ServiceWorld February 02, 19:30
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
YEKATERINBURG, February 2. /TASS/. Biologists of the scientific center for Arctic studies are creating a herbarium of the Arctic and sub-Arctic zones in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous District, the center’s press service said on Thursday.
"The herbarium of the scientific center for Arctic studies has more than 900 samples of the Arctic and sub-Arctic flora in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous District," the press service said. "The collection began from 2012, and now it has samples, brought from various expeditions to the Nadym, Tazovsky, Yamal and Priuralsky districts."
The digitalized material will be available on the center’s website, the center’s representative Yulia Pechkina said. "In geobotanics, any new sample should be confirmed by a sample in a herbarium, thus our collection is the most important instrument for studies of the flora in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous District."
The press service said the herbarium collection would be growing.
The scientific center for Arctic studies was set in 2010. Its departments are regional studies, archeology and ethnic studies, ecology monitoring, and biomedical technologies. Territory of the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous District is in the Arctic zone, and the biggest part is located north of the Polar Circle. The region’s area is 750,000 square kilometers.