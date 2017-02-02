Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Rosatom among companies willing to participate in South African nuclear build program

Business & Economy
February 02, 15:18 UTC+3 PRETORIA
Share
1 pages in this article

PRETORIA, February 2. The number of companies willing to participate in the nuclear build program in South Africa has reached 27, South African energy major Eskom, an operator of the nuclear power plant construction project, said in a press release.

Read also
Rosatom will build new nuclear power plants in China

"Some 27 companies have stated that they intend to provide a response to the RFI (Request for Information), including major nuclear vendors from China (SNPTC), France (EdF), Russia (Rusatom Overseas) and South Korea (KEPCO)," the report said. "Eskom is pleased to report that the response to the Request for Information it issued in relation to the proposed South African Nuclear New Build Programme has been very positive," the company said.

Rusatom Overseas is a subsidiary of Russia’s state nuclear corporation Rosatom.

The companies interested in the project were expected to confirm their participation plans before 31 January 2017 and submit responses to Eskom before 28 April 2017. "Eskom is looking forward to the information supplied to confirm our understanding of the key issues that impact the timing and affordability of a nuclear program," Eskom’s Interim Group Chief Executive Matshela Koko was quoted as saying.

"While the intention to submit a response to Eskom’s RFI does not commit a company to submit a response to a potential future Request for Proposal, the quantum of the response to Eskom’s RFI shows the level of competitive interest in the South African Nuclear New Build Program," the report said.

Read also
Russia’s Rosatom to develop ‘super-reactor’ NPP projects by 2023

A source in Russian company's representative office in South Africa told TASS that it "is interested in participating" in the project and will submit all required documents.

As was reported earlier head of Rosatom Alexei Likhachev said last month that Russia is involved in pre-bid procedures for the construction of a nuclear power plant in South Africa.

South Africa, home to the continent’s only nuclear power plant, was expected to announce an NPP construction tender in 2008 in a bid to reduce its reliance on ageing coal power stations. The announcement was postponed until 2014 and later delayed again until the first quarter of 2016. In late December 2016, Eskom published a no-obligation RFI as part of its planned tender to build nuclear power plants with a capacity of 9,600 megawatts (MW).

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Nuclear energy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Record-breaking KAMAZ trucks
3
Russian, French scientists study permafrost lakes in Arctic
5
Key facts about the '90s price liberalization in Russia
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Former FSB head says easing of US sanctions paves way for setting up anti-terror coalition
2
US eases sanctions against Russian Federal Security Service
3
Russia, Hungary agree to step up cooperation in nuclear power
4
Russian army may start receiving 5th-generation T-50 fighter jets in 2018
5
Russian top diplomat: West recognizes that Poroshenko is behind current events in Donbass
6
Ukraine UN ambassador says new US administration won’t accept Crimea as part of Russia
7
Putin: Kiev needs money, aggravates situation in Donbass to show itself off as victim
TOP STORIES
Реклама