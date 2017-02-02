Back to Main page
Brent crude price exceeds $57 per barrel

Business & Economy
February 02, 12:44 UTC+3
MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. The price of the futures contract on Brent crude with delivery in April 2017 has risen by 0.94% to $ 57.05 per barrel in the course of trading on the ICE exchange in London.

The last time the price of oil in this blend was above $57 per barrel was on January 6, 2017.

The Russian currency is showing a moderate growth amid the growth of oil prices. As of 12:40 MSK, the dollar on the Moscow Exchange fell by 43 kopecks and amounted to 59.7 rubles, and the euro was down by 22 kopecks to 64.54 rubles.

