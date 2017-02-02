Antimonopoly service to announce results of IPhone price fixing case in 1Q of 2017

Lawmaker says Russia is tired of confrontation with USRussian Politics & Diplomacy February 02, 11:58
MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) will announce the results of investigation of the case on fixing price for Apple IPhone in the first quarter of 2017, a settlement agreement with the company is possible, Deputy Head of FAS Andrey Tsarikovsky told a press conference in TASS.
"We leave an open door for everyone to take the opportunity of quantitative easing. The results will be announced in March. Certainly in the first quarter, but not on May holidays," he said.
Tsarikovsky told TASS that FAS is always ready for an amicable agreement, if the company admits its guilt and removes violations. "It is possible," he said.