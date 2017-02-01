Russian government decides not to extend program on subsidizing mortgage rates

Poll shows only 13% of Ukrainians trust PoroshenkoWorld February 01, 18:09
Sberbank ranks 6th in Brand Finance ranking of most valuable bank brands in EuropeBusiness & Economy February 01, 17:45
Russia and Japan to hold consultations on economic activity on South Kuril IslandsRussian Politics & Diplomacy February 01, 17:40
TASS becomes Russia’s most cited news agency in 2016 — media companyBusiness & Economy February 01, 17:29
Russia’s Federation Council backs law on decriminalizing domestic violenceRussian Politics & Diplomacy February 01, 17:21
Scientists to monitor Siberian crane population on YamalBusiness & Economy February 01, 16:57
Russia’s upper house speaker says Kiev will inevitably stand trial for war in DonbassRussian Politics & Diplomacy February 01, 16:49
Serbian defender Ivanovic parts with Chelsea to play for Russian football clubSport February 01, 16:38
Iranian defense minister says only S-300 missile systems purchased from RussiaMilitary & Defense February 01, 16:19
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
NOVO-OGAREVO, February 1. /TASS/. The Russian government has decided not to extend the program on subsidizing interest rates on mortgage rates, First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov said at a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin with members of the government.
"Considering quite significant stabilization on the financial market and the low inflation that we have at the end of 2016, the government decided not to continue this program (to subsidize mortgage rates), because the commercial banks now offer mortgage rates from 12 % or less," Shuvalov told the President.
Mortgage interest rates will decline in 2017 following the key rate of the Bank of Russia, according to Shuvalov.
"We hope interest rates of Sberbank, VTB 24 and other commercial banks will go down along with the key rate reduction throughout 2017 and mortgages will be more affordable for our citizens," Shuvalov said.