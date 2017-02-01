Back to Main page
Russia mulls easing entry rules for Moldovan migrants

Business & Economy
February 01, 18:00 UTC+3 MOSCOW
The Moldovan leader said some 500,000 Moldovan citizens are currently working in Russia
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. Russia’s Interior Ministry said on Wednesday it is considering plans on easing the entry rules to Russia for Moldovan migrants, who were earlier banned from moving in the country.

"Now the issue on possibly softening restriction measures for the above mentioned foreign citizens is being discussed jointly with the concerned agencies," the ministry’s press service told TASS.

The migration issue was discussed during the January 17 meeting in Moscow between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Moldovan counterpart Igor Dodon.

The Moldovan leader said some 500,000 Moldovan citizens are currently working in Russia. However, tens of thousands of Moldovans cannot enter Russia due to various violations of immigration rules.

