Russia mulls easing entry rules for Moldovan migrants

Poll shows only 13% of Ukrainians trust PoroshenkoWorld February 01, 18:09
Sberbank ranks 6th in Brand Finance ranking of most valuable bank brands in EuropeBusiness & Economy February 01, 17:45
Russia and Japan to hold consultations on economic activity on South Kuril IslandsRussian Politics & Diplomacy February 01, 17:40
TASS becomes Russia’s most cited news agency in 2016 — media companyBusiness & Economy February 01, 17:29
Russia’s Federation Council backs law on decriminalizing domestic violenceRussian Politics & Diplomacy February 01, 17:21
Scientists to monitor Siberian crane population on YamalBusiness & Economy February 01, 16:57
Russia’s upper house speaker says Kiev will inevitably stand trial for war in DonbassRussian Politics & Diplomacy February 01, 16:49
Serbian defender Ivanovic parts with Chelsea to play for Russian football clubSport February 01, 16:38
Iranian defense minister says only S-300 missile systems purchased from RussiaMilitary & Defense February 01, 16:19
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. Russia’s Interior Ministry said on Wednesday it is considering plans on easing the entry rules to Russia for Moldovan migrants, who were earlier banned from moving in the country.
"Now the issue on possibly softening restriction measures for the above mentioned foreign citizens is being discussed jointly with the concerned agencies," the ministry’s press service told TASS.
The migration issue was discussed during the January 17 meeting in Moscow between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Moldovan counterpart Igor Dodon.
The Moldovan leader said some 500,000 Moldovan citizens are currently working in Russia. However, tens of thousands of Moldovans cannot enter Russia due to various violations of immigration rules.