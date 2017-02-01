TASS becomes Russia’s most cited news agency in 2016 — media company

MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. TASS has topped the list of news agencies cited most frequently by Russian media outlets in 2016, the Medialogia company reported on its website.

TASS ranked first (citation index 169 837,03) followed by RIA Novosti (152 789,91), Interfax (94 125,16), Rambler News Service (5 298,01) and National News Service (3 580,21).

The citation index takes into consideration the number of references to the source of information in other media outlets and influence of the source that published this link.

The Kommersant daily tops the list of the most cited Russian newspapers (citation index 34 168,08) followed by Izvestia (21 751,76) and Vedomosti (20 338,76).

In other categories, the lead was taken by Forbes (magazines, citation index 7 573,81), Life.Ru (online resources, citation index 24 638,43), Govorit Moskva (radio, citation index 4 529,56). Rossiya 24 became the most cited TV channel (citation index 8 920,16).

Medialogia has compiled and published media citation rankings for over five years now. The company began publishing data on citation of news agencies in October 2015. TASS has topped the rankings since then.