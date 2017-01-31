Back to Main page
Sweden’s Karlshamn port to be used in Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline construction

Business & Economy
January 31, 21:56 UTC+3 STOCKHOLM
The relevant decision was made at the local government meeting
1 pages in this article

STOCKHOLM, January 31. /TASS/. Administration of the community (municipality) of Karlshamn in Southern Sweden will sign an agreement with Wasco, a contractor of Nord Stream 2 AG, authorizing to use its port for laying the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline. The relevant decision was made at the local government meeting, TT news agency reported on Tuesday.

The decision was supported by 10 votes against 4 contra votes.

TASS reported earlier Nord Stream 2 AG will be allowed to use the port of Karlshamn when laying the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline, Radio Sweden said citing its sources.

The Nord Stream 2 pipeline is expected to come into service at the end of 2019. The pipeline is set to run from the Russian coast along the Baltic Sea bed to the German shore. Each of the pipeline’s two stretches will have a capacity of 27.5 billion cubic meters. The new pipeline will double the capacity of the first stretch and will basically follow its route. Capital expenditures on the project are estimated at 8 bln euros and its total cost will amount to 9.9 bln euros, taking into account project financing.

