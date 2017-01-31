Court dismisses Apple’s petition in iWatch dispute with Sheremetyevo Customs Office

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. The Arbitration Court of Moscow region rejected Apple’s petition to declare the claims of the Sheremetyevo Customs to the company in the iWatch dispute as illegal, the judge said after the proceedings on Monday.

"The Arbitration Court of the Russian Federation decided to dismiss the claims of OOO Apple Rus," she said.

The company is allowed to appeal the court’s decision in the Tenth Arbitration Court within one month from the date of its official issue.

Apple Rus, a Russian affiliate of Apple, filed actions to arbitration courts of Moscow and Moscow Region on February 18, 2016. The company is disputing decisions of customs authorities regarding the change in classification of Apple Watch. These devices are currently categorized as wristwatches subjected to an import rate up to 10% instead of data transmission devices exempted from the import duty.