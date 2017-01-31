Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Court dismisses Apple’s petition in iWatch dispute with Sheremetyevo Customs Office

Business & Economy
January 31, 10:25 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. The Arbitration Court of Moscow region rejected Apple’s petition to declare the claims of the Sheremetyevo Customs to the company in the iWatch dispute as illegal, the judge said after the proceedings on Monday.

Read also
Russia’s antimonopoly service initiates iPhone7 price audit — regulator

"The Arbitration Court of the Russian Federation decided to dismiss the claims of OOO Apple Rus," she said.

The company is allowed to appeal the court’s decision in the Tenth Arbitration Court within one month from the date of its official issue.

Apple Rus, a Russian affiliate of Apple, filed actions to arbitration courts of Moscow and Moscow Region on February 18, 2016. The company is disputing decisions of customs authorities regarding the change in classification of Apple Watch. These devices are currently categorized as wristwatches subjected to an import rate up to 10% instead of data transmission devices exempted from the import duty.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Record-breaking KAMAZ trucks
3
Russian, French scientists study permafrost lakes in Arctic
5
Key facts about the '90s price liberalization in Russia
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Moscow expects Washington to shortly assume stance on Syria — expert
2
Poroshenko urges to convene Contact Group emergency session — administration
3
Russian long-range bombers conduct airstrikes against Islamic State in Syria
4
Russia ready to assist Iraq in fighting Islamic State
5
Humanitarian aid for civilians comes only from Russia and Syria, Aleppo resident says
6
Yuri Chaika: To each according to his deeds!
7
Bolshoi ballet stars to perform at Moscow's landmark store in honor of US composer
TOP STORIES
Реклама