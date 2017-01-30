Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

500 medics trained in Russia's Tomsk for work at Arctic shelf fields

Business & Economy
January 30, 19:17 UTC+3 TOMSK
The training courses offer skills in first aid, rehabilitation and traumatology skills
Share
1 pages in this article
© Artyom Geodakyan/TASS

TOMSK, January 30. /TASS/. The Arctic Medical Training Company in Tomsk trained more than 500 medics and non-medical specialists for work at oil and gas fields in the Arctic’s shelf, press service of the Tomsk region’s administration said on Monday.

"Over the first year of work, Arctic Medical Training educated more than 540 people, including non-medical personnel at the fields," the administration said. "The company’s partners are global leaders in industrial medicine, like Laerdal, Safer, and Remote Health Care."

Read also
Two Arctic emergencies centers to open in Russia's Chukotka

TASS reported earlier, the training programs were attended by personnel of Gazpromneft-Vostok, Gazprom Trans Tomsk, SibMedCenter, Polyus Gold.

The training courses offer skills in first aid, rehabilitation and traumatology skills. Besides, students are taught how to manage a medical team in a crisis situation.

Arctic Medical Training is a medical company in Tomsk. It was founded in 2015 by the Siberian State Medical University and the Center for Corporate Medicine. Nowadays, the company works in more than one dozen Russian regions, including at distanced industrial facilities in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous District, Krasnoyarsk territory, and others, as well as in Norway, Vietnam, Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan. It is a unique Russian center employing internationally certified instructors, who received special education in Poland and Norway.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Arctic
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Record-breaking KAMAZ trucks
3
Russian, French scientists study permafrost lakes in Arctic
5
Key facts about the '90s price liberalization in Russia
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Sweden to strength port security over Nord Stream-2 pipeline construction
2
Russian top diplomat comments on first Putin-Trump conversation
3
Gorbachev calls on UN SC to initiate resolution on inadmissibility of nuclear warfare
4
Russian long-range bombers conduct airstrikes against Islamic State in Syria
5
Russia seeks to solve Africa’s problems and fight terrorism — Lavrov
6
500 medics trained in Russia's Tomsk for work at Arctic shelf fields
7
Netherlands to send Russia new request to specify radar data on MH17 crash
TOP STORIES
Реклама