500 medics trained in Russia's Tomsk for work at Arctic shelf fields

TOMSK, January 30. /TASS/. The Arctic Medical Training Company in Tomsk trained more than 500 medics and non-medical specialists for work at oil and gas fields in the Arctic’s shelf, press service of the Tomsk region’s administration said on Monday.
"Over the first year of work, Arctic Medical Training educated more than 540 people, including non-medical personnel at the fields," the administration said. "The company’s partners are global leaders in industrial medicine, like Laerdal, Safer, and Remote Health Care."
TASS reported earlier, the training programs were attended by personnel of Gazpromneft-Vostok, Gazprom Trans Tomsk, SibMedCenter, Polyus Gold.
The training courses offer skills in first aid, rehabilitation and traumatology skills. Besides, students are taught how to manage a medical team in a crisis situation.
Arctic Medical Training is a medical company in Tomsk. It was founded in 2015 by the Siberian State Medical University and the Center for Corporate Medicine. Nowadays, the company works in more than one dozen Russian regions, including at distanced industrial facilities in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous District, Krasnoyarsk territory, and others, as well as in Norway, Vietnam, Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan. It is a unique Russian center employing internationally certified instructors, who received special education in Poland and Norway.