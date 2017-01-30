Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Yamal authorities to allocate 63 million rubles for Arctic’s scientific research

Business & Economy
January 30, 18:17 UTC+3 SALEKHARD
Scientists will install seismic sensors in Yamal’s tundra to forecast new gas swirls and emissions
Share
1 pages in this article
© Artiom Geodakyan/TASS

SALEKHARD, January 30. /TASS/. Authorities of the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous District will allocate during the current year more than 63 million rubles (more than one million dollars) for scientific research, head of the region’s science and innovations department Alexei Titovsky told TASS on Monday.

"We have drafted all scientific research programs, directions, on which we shall work this year," he said. "The investment is 63.4 million rubles, where we plan financing certain research and cross-disciplinary expeditions."

The investment in scientific developments has not changed from the previous year, the official said.

"About 60 million rubles annually remain for the recent five years, but this year’s plans differ greatly in contents," he continued. "We shall have more complicated and sophisticated research, and gradually we move from fundamental tasks to applied approaches - those are problems related to the economy, social sphere of the North’s indigenous peoples, and environment."

Read also
Russian Academy of Sciences to study Arctic ecology, resources

In 2017, scientists will install seismic sensors in Yamal’s tundra to forecast new gas swirls and emissions. The equipment will analyze smoothly all seismic processes within a radius of 200 km. Besides, Russian and French scientists will be the first ever to begin researching sediment of thermokarst lakes formed from melting of permafrost on the Yamal Peninsula. This way, scientists will learn past of the water reservoirs to assess their contribution to the global warming processes.

"Another item on the plan is a science-research expedition, Yamal-Arctic, on peninsulas Yamal and Gydan (in the Kara Sea)," he continued. "The expedition is organized by the Interregional Expedition Center."

"Scientists also continue researching permafrost, the food base for reindeer in tundra, as well as populations of polar bears and other animals and birds," he said. "The Archeology of Arctic Forum is due on Yamal in 2017."

The Arctica Interregional Expedition Center was established in 2013 for studies of the Arctic region, including for research and expeditions, for design of new technologies in Yamal. The center assists scientists in the field stage of projects both at specially equipped stations and in the wild tundra. The center’s main directions are in studying the biological diversity, climate changes, the Arctic’s ecology and culture of the indigenous peoples.

Gallery
18 photo
© Fotokhronika TASS

Russian Arctic, the history of exploration

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Record-breaking KAMAZ trucks
3
Russian, French scientists study permafrost lakes in Arctic
5
Key facts about the '90s price liberalization in Russia
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Sweden to strength port security over Nord Stream-2 pipeline construction
2
Russian top diplomat comments on first Putin-Trump conversation
3
Gorbachev calls on UN SC to initiate resolution on inadmissibility of nuclear warfare
4
Russian long-range bombers conduct airstrikes against Islamic State in Syria
5
Russia seeks to solve Africa’s problems and fight terrorism — Lavrov
6
500 medics trained in Russia's Tomsk for work at Arctic shelf fields
7
Netherlands to send Russia new request to specify radar data on MH17 crash
TOP STORIES
Реклама