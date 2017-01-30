Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Court postpones trial of main case of FAS vs. Google to February 28

Business & Economy
January 30, 15:02 UTC+3
It was reported earlier Google lodged a cassation appeal to the Russian Supreme Court amid the dispute with FAS over Android antitrust charges
Share
1 pages in this article
© Sergei Konkov/TASS

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. The Arbitration Court of Moscow District postponed consideration of Google’s cassation complaint against the Russian Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) regarding prior decisions of courts in the Android case, FAS representative told reporters on Monday.

"The Arbitration Court of Moscow District postponed consideration of the case until February 28, 2017 in connection with the complaint filed by Google to the Russian Supreme Court against FAS ruling of December 23, 2016," the official said.

Read also

Google lodges complaint with Russian Supreme Court amid dispute with antimonopoly watchdog
Google cassation appeal to be reviewed by Moscow Arbitration Court
Moscow Arbitration Court upholds $8,000 fine for Google Inc.
Russia's Antimonopoly Service brings another action against Google
Court postpones trial of FAS fine against Google until January 17

It was reported earlier Google lodged a cassation appeal to the Russian Supreme Court amid the dispute with FAS over Android antitrust charges, according to the court’s case files. The complaint was filed on January 24.

In September 2015, the Federal Antimonopoly Service ruled that Google Inc. and Google Ireland Ltd. had breached the competition protection law under the complaint of the Russian Internet company Yandex.

According to the regulator, Google obliged manufacturers of Android OS-based devices to pre-install its applications together with Android platform. FAS said that Google’s policy restricted installation of applications by other developers. Google did not agree with the ruling and appealed to the court.

On September 29, 2016 Google started notifying Russian users of the Android devices about the possibility of changing the search engine, deactivating pre-installed applications, installing third-party services (including third-party search engines and widgets, email, calendar, and other services) and changing position of application icons. Google noted it continues to work with FAS on technical execution of their orders.

Read also
Antimonopoly Service: Google will lose BRICS market if it violates Russian law

Google lodged an appeal against the court judgement in favor of FAS regarding the case on abusing dominant position.

FAS imposed the fine for abuse of market dominating position in the amount of 438 mln rubles ($7.4 mln). The amount of the fine consists of 9% of company’s turnover on the Russian market in 2014 plus inflation.

Head of Russia’s antimonopoly regulator Igor Artemyev also said earlier that the US company was delaying performance of the regulator’s order by its lawsuits.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Companies
Google
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Record-breaking KAMAZ trucks
3
Russian, French scientists study permafrost lakes in Arctic
5
Key facts about the '90s price liberalization in Russia
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian top diplomat comments on first Putin-Trump conversation
2
MiG-35 warplane to become Russia’s sole light fighter jet
3
Russia ready to assist Iraq in fighting Islamic State
4
Russia ready to offer again its MiG-35 fighter jet to India
5
Experts comment on Lithuanian MP’s claims regarding Russia's Kaliningrad
6
Russia’s advanced MiG-35 fighter jet
7
Russia seeks to solve Africa’s problems and fight terrorism — Lavrov
TOP STORIES
Реклама