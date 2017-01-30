Russia to appeal to WTO against EU’s anti-dumping duties

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. Russia has filed an appeal to the World Trade Organization (WTO) against EU’s anti-dumping duties on Russian cold-rolled steel, according to a note posted on the Economic Development Ministry’s official Facebook account.

"On January 27, 2017 the Russian Federation requested consultations with the European Union within the WTO dispute resolution procedure related to the EU’s anti-dumping measure against Russia’s cold-rolled steel. Multiple violations of WTO regulations made by the European Commission during the anti-dumping investigation were the reason behind the claim," the report said.

In August 2016, the European Union imposed five-year anti-dumping duties on cold-rolled steel from Russia. The sanctions concerned the country’s biggest metal producers (anti-dumping duties amount to 18.7% for MMK, 34% - for Severstal and 36.1% for the rest of companies).

The first stage of the WTO dispute resolution procedure implies consultations aimed at finding mutually acceptable ways to settle the dispute, the Economic Development Ministry said. If the parties fail to find such ways, Russia will request an arbitration group to be formed to consider the issue.

In 2016, the European Commission initiated an antidumping investigation with regard to cold-rolled steel from Russia and China following a complaint filed by the European Steel Association (Eurofer).