Russia’s Deputy PM Dvorkovich say 4% inflation target for 2017 achievable

Putin, Trump having phone call - White HouseWorld January 28, 20:42
Russia ready to welcome specialists of Ukraine’s Antonov enterpriseBusiness & Economy January 28, 16:56
Proton launches suspended for 3.5 months — Deputy PM RogozinScience & Space January 28, 14:56
Russia insists Belarus settles overdue payments for supplied gasBusiness & Economy January 28, 14:36
Putin in telephone conversation thanks Kazakhstan’s leader for Syrian talks in AstanaRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 28, 11:43
Russia’s Soyuz rocket blasts off in French Guiana, puts Spanish satellite in spaceScience & Space January 28, 4:40
Trump, Putin to talk by telephone at 20:00 Moscow time on SaturdayWorld January 28, 4:24
Russian figure skater sets world record upon results of short program, free skateSport January 28, 3:01
Konchalovsky’s Paradise wins Russian national Golden Eagle Award and best filmSociety & Culture January 27, 23:43
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich considers the inflation target of 4% for this year achievable.
"The task (of bringing down the inflation to the target level of 4% in 2017 - TASS) is challenging and ambitious, but achievable," he said Saturday.
In 2016, consumer price growth amounted to 5.4% in annual terms (December 2016 versus December 2015) in Russia, down from 12.9% in 2015.
The Central Bank’s key goal within its inflation targeting policy is to bring inflation down to 4% by the end of this year. In its main macroeconomic scenario of the monetary policy, the regulator refers to this goal as achievable.