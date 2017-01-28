Russia’s Deputy PM Dvorkovich say 4% inflation target for 2017 achievable

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich considers the inflation target of 4% for this year achievable.

"The task (of bringing down the inflation to the target level of 4% in 2017 - TASS) is challenging and ambitious, but achievable," he said Saturday.

In 2016, consumer price growth amounted to 5.4% in annual terms (December 2016 versus December 2015) in Russia, down from 12.9% in 2015.

The Central Bank’s key goal within its inflation targeting policy is to bring inflation down to 4% by the end of this year. In its main macroeconomic scenario of the monetary policy, the regulator refers to this goal as achievable.