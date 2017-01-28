Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s Deputy PM Dvorkovich say 4% inflation target for 2017 achievable

Business & Economy
January 28, 21:33 UTC+3 MOSCOW
In 2016, consumer price growth amounted to 5.4% in annual terms (December 2016 versus December 2015) in Russia, down from 12.9% in 2015
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich considers the inflation target of 4% for this year achievable.

"The task (of bringing down the inflation to the target level of 4% in 2017 - TASS) is challenging and ambitious, but achievable," he said Saturday.

In 2016, consumer price growth amounted to 5.4% in annual terms (December 2016 versus December 2015) in Russia, down from 12.9% in 2015.

The Central Bank’s key goal within its inflation targeting policy is to bring inflation down to 4% by the end of this year. In its main macroeconomic scenario of the monetary policy, the regulator refers to this goal as achievable.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Record-breaking KAMAZ trucks
3
Russian, French scientists study permafrost lakes in Arctic
5
Key facts about the '90s price liberalization in Russia
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin, Trump having phone call - White House
2
Russia ready to welcome specialists of Ukraine’s Antonov enterprise
3
Moscow’s anti-missile defense capable of intercepting all ballistic missiles
4
Russia insists Belarus settles overdue payments for supplied gas
5
Diplomat says Moscow never proposed Kurdish autonomy in Syrian constitution draft
6
India, Russia to invest $4 billion each in final phase of 5th-generation fighter creation
7
Putin orders to develop missiles capable of penetrating any defense systems
TOP STORIES
Реклама