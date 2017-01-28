Russia says major oil prices changes improbable — deputy PM

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. The oil prices have come to a local balance and Russian authorities do not expect any major differences from the current rates, Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich told reporters on Saturday.

"Prices (on oil - TASS) have come to a local balance, and at this level output at certain shale oil fields becomes profitable, too," he said. "On the other hand, the demand is growing also, thus the situation on the market is balanced."

"We'll see what happens then, but as yet we do not expect any big differences from the current prices," he added.