Third hydroelectric unit at Siberia's HPP to start operations in September

Business & Economy
January 27, 17:51 UTC+3
Earlier the power plant produced maximum 441 megawatts, now, after the large-scale reconstruction its capacity will make 502 megawatts
KRASNOYARSK, January 27. /TASS/. The third hydroelectric unit at the Ust-Khantaiskaya HPP in the Krasnoyarsk territory, where reconstruction continues, will be put operational in September, press service of the Norilsk Nickel Company said on Friday referring to Senior Vice President Onik Aznauryan.

"Over 40 years of work, the units got outdated both morally and technically, and thus the decision was to replace them," the press service quoted the senior vice president. "In November, 2015, we opened the first unit, in 2016 - the second."

Russia's Nornickel to present social, economic projects at Arctic forum

"We are ahead of the schedule: in September already we began dismantling the third unit, and plan to put it operational in September, 2017."

He said the reconstruction changes technology of electricity generation. The new hydroelectric units provide "for additional increase of output by almost 15%."

"While earlier, the power plant produced maximum 441 megawatts, now, after the large-scale reconstruction its capacity will make 502 megawatts," he said. "This is a bid increase, which also provides for higher security and stability of the production process." The Ust-Khantaiskaya hydropower plant with seven units began working in 1975. The project to replace all the units is due to be finished by 2021. Investments in the project will make about seven billion rubles ($116.5 million).

"The complex reconstruction of the Ust-Khantaiskaya HPP is a part of consolidated strategy of Nornickel’s investment program in the fuel-energy complex," the senior vice president said. "The program is targeted at reliable, smooth energy supplies to the Norilsk industrial region, its residents and enterprises."

