Cold resistant welding offered by Altai scientists may be used in Arctic

BARNAUL, January 27. /TASS/. Scientists of the Altai State Technical University have designed technology of cold-resistant welding, which increases structural strength at extremely low temperatures, for example, in the Arctic conditions, the project’s author - Associate Professor, Department of Small Businesses in Welding, Mikhail Seidurov told TASS on Friday.
"This country is situated in the climate conditions, where temperature differences may be to minus 40 - minus 70 degrees, thus the topic of cold-resisting welding connections is of big importance," the scientist said. "The technology may be used in the Arctic conditions, for example, in making metal structures for the oil and gas producers, for mining, and for petrochemical industries."
Tests have shown the new technology saves time and effort to achieve necessary strength of welding connections, he continued. The tests were conducted in the Krasnoyarsk territory, at the Vankorskoye oil and gas deposit in the Polar region - the technology was confirmed there.
As yet, in Russia this technology is not used widely, but it is fully ready for implementation at enterprises, the scientist said. The local authorities have offered a grant for promotion and further implementation of the technology.