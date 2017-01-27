Russia, Bulgaria agree to almost double air service

SOFIA, January 27. /TASS/. Aviation authorities of Russia and Bulgaria have agreed to almost double air service, according to the protocol signed after the talks in Sofia on January 24-25.

"Following the consultations a protocol was adopted, which particularly stipulates a boost in air passenger traffic between the two countries necessary for servicing the increased tourist flow (according to preliminary estimates, the number of Russian tourists visiting Bulgaria in 2016 exceeded 600,000 people), as well as measures to liberalize the charter flights market," Russian embassy in Bulgaria reported via its Facebook account on Friday.

It was agreed to increase the number of airlines to two from each side, to almost double the number of flights from Moscow to Sofia, Varna and Burgas, and to liberalize charter flights between the countries.

Representatives of the largest airlines performing flights between Russia and Bulgaria (Aeroflot, Sibir, Bulgaria Air), airports of Sofia, Varna, Burgas and Moscow’s Domodedovo airport, as well as top aviation officials participated in the talks.

Also, it was agreed that consultations between aviation authorities of the two countries will be held regularly.