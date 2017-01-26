Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia and Bulgaria sign protocol to increase number of flights

Business & Economy
January 26, 21:50 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. Russia and Bulgaria signed a protocol on expansion of flights and liberalization of charter flights following two-day consultations between representatives of aviation authorities of the two countries, Russian embassy in Bulgaria reported via its Facebook account on Thursday.

Read also
Energy minister says Bulgaria is looking into options to continue Belene nuclear project

During the consultations, "the sides discussed the current state and future development prospects of air links between the two states, and exchanged opinions on a wide range of issues," the report said.

"Following the consultations a protocol was adopted, which particularly stipulates a boost in the amount of passenger flights between the two countries necessary for servicing the growing tourist flow (according to preliminary estimates, the number of Russian tourists visiting Bulgaria in 2016 exceeded 600,000 people), as well as measures on liberalization of the charter flights market," the Russian embassy said.

Representatives of the largest airlines performing flights between Russia and Bulgaria (Aeroflot, Sibir, Bulgaria Air), airports of Sofia, Varna, Burgas and Moscow’s Domodedovo airport, as well as top aviation officials participated in the talks.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Record-breaking KAMAZ trucks
3
Russian, French scientists study permafrost lakes in Arctic
5
Key facts about the '90s price liberalization in Russia
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Defense Ministry: Russian warships need no senseless escort services
2
Putin shares his view on what Russian Army needs most
3
Russia and Turkey smash Islamic State terrorists during joint operation in Syria
4
Pilots praise new MiG-35 fighter jet after test flight
5
176 Russian banks join Mir payment system
6
Japan scrambles fighter jets to intercept Russian bombers
7
Kremlin says presidential aide’s statement on internet restrictions 'his private opinion'
TOP STORIES
Реклама