Russia and Bulgaria sign protocol to increase number of flights

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. Russia and Bulgaria signed a protocol on expansion of flights and liberalization of charter flights following two-day consultations between representatives of aviation authorities of the two countries, Russian embassy in Bulgaria reported via its Facebook account on Thursday.

During the consultations, "the sides discussed the current state and future development prospects of air links between the two states, and exchanged opinions on a wide range of issues," the report said.

"Following the consultations a protocol was adopted, which particularly stipulates a boost in the amount of passenger flights between the two countries necessary for servicing the growing tourist flow (according to preliminary estimates, the number of Russian tourists visiting Bulgaria in 2016 exceeded 600,000 people), as well as measures on liberalization of the charter flights market," the Russian embassy said.

Representatives of the largest airlines performing flights between Russia and Bulgaria (Aeroflot, Sibir, Bulgaria Air), airports of Sofia, Varna, Burgas and Moscow’s Domodedovo airport, as well as top aviation officials participated in the talks.