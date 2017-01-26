PayPal reluctant to expand in Ukraine due to country’s low investment rating

Prime minister says hearts of Russians ache at memory of HolocaustRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 26, 21:29
KIEV, January 26. /TASS/. PayPal international payment system will only expand its presence in Ukraine if the country gets "at least a minimum investment rating," Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) Valeria Gontareva said in an interview with Novoe Vremya magazine.
Currently the company only provides services on money transfer and service payment in Ukraine.
"They [PayPal] do not allow to accept payments. Why? Because of the country’s rating. But PayPal will definitely come to the country as soon as it gets at least a minimum investment rating," she said.
According to Gontareva, "the National Bank cannot pull off the economy alone and build a rating."
The talks between NBU and PayPal on services allowing Ukrainians to accept payments started in April 2016.