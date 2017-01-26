Moscow welcomes Qatar's interest in expanding partnerships with companies in Russia

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. Kremlin welcomes Qatar’s intention to expand partnership with Russian companies, press secretary of the Russian president Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

He was commenting on the meeting the head of state had with foreign investors, including representatives of the sovereign fund of Qatar, on Wednesday.

"In general, the Qatari partners cooperating with RDIF (Russian Direct Investment Fund - TASS) and Rosneft are interested in expanding their work in Russia and Moscow welcomes this," he said.