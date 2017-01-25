Back to Main page
Two Arctic emergencies centers to open in Russia's Chukotka

Business & Economy
January 25, 18:48 UTC+3 ANADYR
The Arctic center will be opened first of all in Pevek, as in 2019 already Russia’s first floating NPP will appear there, and Anadyr was chosen to host another center
© Maxim Grigoryev/TASS

ANADYR, January 25. /TASS/. Two Arctic emergency-rescue centers will be organized in Chukotka’s two strategically most important cities - Pevek and Anadyr, head of the Emergencies Ministry’s department on Chukotka, Ruslan Nazarov, told TASS on Wednesday.

"In 2016, we did not meet the planned results, as the Arctic centers were taken off the federal special program and the federal money for this purpose was not allocated," he said. "At the same time, the Arctic region continues having its strategic importance for the Russian security."

"Thus, the system will be effective in two cities - Pevek and Anadyr," the official added.

The Arctic center will be opened first of all in Pevek, as in 2019 already Russia’s first floating nuclear power plant - Academician Lomonosov - will appear there, and Anadyr was chosen to host another center as it is the administrative and strategic center of that region, he said.

"Pevek is chosen since there will be construction of the nuclear power plant and thus construction of the first Arctic center is planned at that potentially hazardous facility," he explained. "The second center will be constructed in Chukotka’s capital Anadyr, as it has strategic importance for the entire region."

The ministry’s representative said another center of the kind, close to Chukotka, will be built in Tiksi (Yakutia). Further on, all Far East centers will be united in a system of Arctic emergency response. Thus, it would be possible to cut greatly time for response and rescue operations in case of emergencies in the Arctic area.

Specialized emergency and rescue centers will be organized in some settlements in the Russian Arctic area in the Far East, where the rescuers’ responsibility area will make 200 km. The main task for those centers would be offering complex security for the people and territories in the Russian Arctic zone. The teams will include units of search and rescue on water, pyrotechnical and diving services. The centers will receive all necessary transport and rescue equipment.

