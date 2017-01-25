Back to Main page
Putin: Participants of Rosneft privatization plan to expand cooperation with company

Business & Economy
January 25, 18:45 UTC+3 MOSCOW
President Vladimir Putin assured the investors who participated in privatization of Rosneft that their businesses will successfully develop in Russia
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. Russia’s President Vladimir Putin thanked the investors who participated in privatization of Rosneft for their trust and assured them that their businesses will successfully develop in Russia.

Russian premier says Rosneft stake sale is 'largest deal' in 2016

"Let me congratulate you on the completion of acquiring 19.5% in our leading oil company Rosneft. I would like to thank you for your trust, for your decision," Putin said.

"I want to express my confidence that your business in Russia will develop and will develop successfully," he added.

"After completion of the transaction the company’s value increased by 18%, so you have already made profit," the Russian president said at a meeting with investors.

He pointed at the fact that the participants of privatization of Rosneft plan to expand their cooperation with this company.

