Putin: Participants of Rosneft privatization plan to expand cooperation with company

Russia’s culture minister doubts future cooperation with Dutch museums is possibleSociety & Culture January 25, 18:49
Two Arctic emergencies centers to open in Russia's ChukotkaBusiness & Economy January 25, 18:48
King of Jordan notes Russia’s role in resolving Syrian crisisWorld January 25, 18:26
Putin: Astana talks results prove there is no military solution to Syrian conflictRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 25, 18:24
Lavrov warns West will have to pay dearly for stoking revolutions in Middle EastRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 25, 18:09
Putin encourages students to see Russia as their home rather than striving to immigrateSociety & Culture January 25, 18:01
Russian Navy to receive amphibious assault ship Ivan Gren in autumnMilitary & Defense January 25, 18:00
IOC strips Bolt of Olympic gold in wake of his teammate’s positive doping testSport January 25, 17:41
Putin hopes Qatar's sovereign fund will broaden work with Russian Direct Investment FundBusiness & Economy January 25, 17:41
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. Russia’s President Vladimir Putin thanked the investors who participated in privatization of Rosneft for their trust and assured them that their businesses will successfully develop in Russia.
"Let me congratulate you on the completion of acquiring 19.5% in our leading oil company Rosneft. I would like to thank you for your trust, for your decision," Putin said.
"I want to express my confidence that your business in Russia will develop and will develop successfully," he added.
"After completion of the transaction the company’s value increased by 18%, so you have already made profit," the Russian president said at a meeting with investors.
He pointed at the fact that the participants of privatization of Rosneft plan to expand their cooperation with this company.