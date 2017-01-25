Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Tax free system to appear in other cities after testing in Moscow and St. Petersburg

Business & Economy
January 25, 17:38 UTC+3
The tax free system will also be tested in the resort city of Sochi
Share
1 pages in this article

Read also
Russia’s First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov
Russia's first deputy PM wants to keep current tax system for next political cycle

MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. The tax free system will go live in other cities after its testing in Moscow, St. Petersburg and Sochi, press service of the Russian Ministry of Industry said on Wednesday.

"The system is planned for launch in Moscow and the region, St. Petersburg and Sochi as a pilot project. Its procedure and refund amount will be clarified during that time. The decision on further distribution of the system will be made according to outcomes of the pilot start," the ministry said.

Tax free is a system of VAT refund for purchases made by foreign citizens. The refund varies from 7% to 20% from country to country.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Record-breaking KAMAZ trucks
3
Russian, French scientists study permafrost lakes in Arctic
5
Key facts about the '90s price liberalization in Russia
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian strategic bombers wipe out terrorist targets in Syria
2
Russian Navy to receive amphibious assault ship Ivan Gren in autumn
3
Japan scrambles fighter jets to intercept Russian bombers
4
Putin urges Europe to stay united
5
Defense minister says troops in south Russia need to be strengthened over tense situation
6
Russia biggest lender Sberbank hit with corporate raiding lawsuit in US court
7
Putin hopes Qatar's sovereign fund will broaden work with Russian Direct Investment Fund
TOP STORIES
Реклама