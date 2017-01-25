Tax free system to appear in other cities after testing in Moscow and St. Petersburg

Putin encourages students to see Russia as their home rather than striving to immigrateSociety & Culture January 25, 18:01
MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. The tax free system will go live in other cities after its testing in Moscow, St. Petersburg and Sochi, press service of the Russian Ministry of Industry said on Wednesday.
"The system is planned for launch in Moscow and the region, St. Petersburg and Sochi as a pilot project. Its procedure and refund amount will be clarified during that time. The decision on further distribution of the system will be made according to outcomes of the pilot start," the ministry said.
Tax free is a system of VAT refund for purchases made by foreign citizens. The refund varies from 7% to 20% from country to country.