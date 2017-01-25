Back to Main page
Russian antimonopoly regulator postpones Apple case trial until February

Business & Economy
January 25, 16:24 UTC+3
MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. The board of the Russian Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) postponed review of the service maintenance case against Apple to February 2017, the regulator said on Wednesday.

"In view of absence of quorum the board of FAS of Russia decided to postpone consideration of the case against Apple Rus to February 2017.

Apple
