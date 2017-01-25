Putin to meet with participants of Rosneft privatization

MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is to meet with investors who participated in the privatization of Rosneft, press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"He will meet with a number of representatives of foreign business circles, namely those businessmen who participated in the Rosneft transaction," Peskov said.

"They will talk about investment climate, reliability of Russia as a partner and prospects of cooperation," he said.