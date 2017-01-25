Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin to meet with participants of Rosneft privatization

Business & Economy
January 25, 13:00 UTC+3 MOSCOW
The Kremlin says Putin will discuss business climate, new projects with the participants of the Rosneft transaction
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is to meet with investors who participated in the privatization of Rosneft, press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"He will meet with a number of representatives of foreign business circles, namely those businessmen who participated in the Rosneft transaction," Peskov said.

"They will talk about investment climate, reliability of Russia as a partner and prospects of cooperation," he said.

Read also

VTB chief says Rosneft privatization deal paid by foreign companies
Russia does not plan to privatize another stake of Rosneft in 2017
Finance Ministry confirms reception of funds from privatization of 19.5% of Rosneft
Russian premier says Rosneft stake sale is 'largest deal' in 2016

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Oil & Gas
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Record-breaking KAMAZ trucks
3
Russian, French scientists study permafrost lakes in Arctic
5
Key facts about the '90s price liberalization in Russia
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Press review: results of Syria talks in Astana and arrest of Kaspersky Lab top manager
2
Japan scrambles fighter jets to intercept Russian bombers
3
China deploys intercontinental missiles near Russian border — media
4
Russian Defense Ministry to build over 100 facilities in Arctic region
5
Russia biggest lender Sberbank hit with corporate raiding lawsuit in US court
6
Defense minister says troops in south Russia need to be strengthened over tense situation
7
Lavrov says Normandy Four, US agree there can be no alternative to Minsk agreements
TOP STORIES
Реклама