Putin to meet with participants of Rosneft privatization

Lavrov says Normandy Four, US agree there can be no alternative to Minsk agreementsRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 25, 13:02
Press review: results of Syria talks in Astana and arrest of Kaspersky Lab top managerPress Review January 25, 13:00
Russia’s space industry develops despite some failures — KremlinScience & Space January 25, 12:57
Kremlin believes success of Syria talks in Astana will help to resume Geneva processRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 25, 12:52
40 percent of Russians pin high hopes on Trump’s presidency — pollRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 25, 12:31
Senator dismisses allegations of ‘political goals’ in Russia’s presence in SyriaRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 25, 12:23
Defense minister says troops in south Russia need to be strengthened over tense situationMilitary & Defense January 25, 12:08
Russian Defense Ministry to build over 100 facilities in Arctic regionMilitary & Defense January 25, 11:13
China denies deploying intercontinental ballistic missiles near Russian borderWorld January 25, 10:39
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is to meet with investors who participated in the privatization of Rosneft, press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
"He will meet with a number of representatives of foreign business circles, namely those businessmen who participated in the Rosneft transaction," Peskov said.
"They will talk about investment climate, reliability of Russia as a partner and prospects of cooperation," he said.