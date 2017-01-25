Back to Main page
Sberbank head: Share of cybercrime in financial sector reaches 98.5%

Business & Economy
January 25, 12:36 UTC+3
MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. The share of cybercrime in the financial sector reached 98.5% in 2016, Head of Sberbank Herman Gref said during a press conference in TASS.

"Last year, cybercrime accounted for 98.5% of crimes in the financial sector, 1.5% - crime committed by traditional methods," he said.

Read also

Cybercrime global losses in banking sector estimated at $500 bln — PM
World’s annual damage from cybercrimes reaches $3 trillion — Russian Foreign Ministry
Chinese president calls on all countries to unite in fight against cybercrime
Russian ministry reports number of cyber crimes in financial sector increases
Putin calls to improve mechanisms of combating cyberattacks against banks

