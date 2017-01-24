Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Gazprom plans to issue Eurobonds in US dollars and British pounds in March — source

Business & Economy
January 24, 20:58 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, January 24. / TASS /. Gazprom plans to issue Eurobonds in US dollars and British pounds in March, an investment banker familiar with the company's plans told TASS.

"The planned volume of the issue is the benchmark," he said. The benchmark for Gazprom is 1 billion euros.

Read also
Gazprom expects competition from US on gas market in future

"Benchmark is a landmark or an approximate figure, the base for calculations. In this case, it means that the issue volume will be approximately the same as the previous one. This is done to ensure that the company has an equal distribution of debt, to avoid situations when it has to repay $1 billion in the next two years, and for the third year it has to pay $5 billion," another investment banker said.

Last time Gazprom borrowed in dollars in summer of 2014. Right after the introduction of EU sanctions the company took $700 million for one year. Then, analysts and traders said that Gazprom was trying to maintain the interest of investors after the sanctions were imposed.

Last year, Gazprom borrowed on the foreign market three times: first it borrowed 1 billion euros and made two Eurobond issues each worth 500 million Swiss francs.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Companies
Gazprom
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Record-breaking KAMAZ trucks
3
Russian, French scientists study permafrost lakes in Arctic
5
Key facts about the '90s price liberalization in Russia
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
EU-Moldova association deal may be scrapped if people say so — president
2
Analyst believes China’s missiles near Russian borders targeted against US
3
Kremlin sees no threat in China's decision to deploy missiles near Russian border
4
China deploys intercontinental missiles near Russian border — media
5
Russia has potential to further upgrade MiG-31 fighter jets
6
Russia’s 4th Yasen-class submarine completes hydraulic tests
7
Russian chief negotiator comments on outcome of Syria peace talks in Astana
TOP STORIES
Реклама