Russia hopes for constructive work with Trump's administration at G20

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. Russia hopes that US President Donald Trump and the new US administration will work constructively at the meetings of G20, that will be held this year under the presidency of Germany, Russia’s Sherpa in G20 Svetlana Lukash said in an interview with TASS.

But it will be fully clear after the first contacts between the Sherpas of the organization in March, she added.

The members of the group are the largest developed and developing economies, which account for 85% of global gross domestic product (GDP) and about 80% of world trade.

The role of G20 has increased dramatically after the economic crisis of 2008-2009.

Russia regards the work as part of G20 as one of the priorities. In this format, the leaders and ministers discuss mainly issues of global economy and international trade. Some of the statements by the representatives of the new US administration and Trump, in particular statements about protectionist measures in trade, caused concern among the G20 members.

"So far, there are only expectations from first statement of President Trump. Let's see what will happen in reality and only then we can say whether the US position in G20 will change or not. Let's wait for at least the end of March, the results of the Sherpas’ meeting," Lukash said.

Lukash added that priorities of the new US administration in the G20 will not affect the overall progress of the group. At the same time she recognized that the group is facing "new reality" with the new administration coming into power.

However, the work of G20 is set for a long-term perspective and for discussion of the initiatives that were proposed in previous years, and this will continue during the German Presidency, she said.

"The group’s priorities are not dependent on the administrations of specific member states. This is work that has been going on for several years and which is aimed at promoting the growth of the global economy, creating jobs, improving financial and trade systems. So, the factor of the US administration of a person it appoints will not play a key role," she said.

Lukash noted that some initiatives that were supported by the former US administration may be dropped from priorities, but they will remain on the group’s agenda, as they are also interesting for other countries. As an example, the Russian Sherpa named the US initiative to combat the outbreak of Ebola in Africa.

Regarding the skeptical attitude of the new US administration to regional trade partnerships, in particular the Transatlantic Partnership, Lukash said that other members of G20 are also skeptical about such blocs and insist on openness and transparency.

"Whatever the attitude of the new US administration to such matters is, only the rhetoric may change: the work of the Group of 20 is deeper than the political sentiments," Lukash said.