Young scientists compete to participate in Arctic. Made in Russia forum

Business & Economy
January 24, 18:26 UTC+3
More than 80 students and young scientists of the Far East Federal University participated in a competition to get the right to participate in the youth forum - Arctic. Made in Russia
VLADIVOSTOK. January 24. /TASS/. More than 80 students and young scientists of the Far East Federal University participated in a competition to get the right to participate in the youth forum - Arctic. Made in Russia. The forum is due in the Arkhangelsk region in spring, the University’s press service told TASS on Tuesday.

"Names of the competition winners will be announced in February," the University’s press secretary, Anna Leontyeva, said.

Arctic Forum’s task is to change perception of region as source of raw material — official

The educational platform, organized by the federal agency for youth affairs, will feature 180 scientists and specialists, whose interests are related to studies of the Arctic zone - those are 140 representatives of the Russian sciences, ten people representing the North indigenous peoples, 30 foreigners from countries of the Arctic Council, as well as from Venezuela, Italy, China, Mexico, Syria and Japan.

The forum’s mission is to build up the country’s human resources potential for work on the Arctic projects. During the event, teams will be solving cases, related to offering concepts for development of the Arctic’s backbone zones, transport infrastructures, legal regulations for the Northern Sea Route, urban development, healthcare, and human resources for the Russian Arctic zone.

Participants will be invited to specialized lectures, will meet experts and potential employers - representatives of the leading companies, involved in development of the Arctic.

The Far East Federal University has been involved in training of specialists for working in the Arctic. The directions include educational programs in the oil and gas works and development of the shelf.

In 2017, students, post-graduates and young scientists from Russian regions, as well as from China, India, South Korea and Norway, during the academic terms took eight tons of ice samples to study them at laboratories.

