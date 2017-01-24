Young scientists compete to participate in Arctic. Made in Russia forum

FIA F1 top management reshuffle unlikely to affect Russia’s Sochi GP — expertSport January 24, 20:42
Russia hopes for constructive work with Trump's administration at G20Business & Economy January 24, 20:29
Everything you need to know about Oscars 2017 nominationsSociety & Culture January 24, 19:57
Konchalovsky glad his film Paradise is absent from list of Oscar nomineesSociety & Culture January 24, 18:55
Russian meteorology service reports 2016 is record warm year in ArcticBusiness & Economy January 24, 18:22
Russian chief negotiator comments on outcome of Syria peace talks in AstanaRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 24, 18:11
Legendary Isinbayeva blasts recent German film on alleged doping in Russian athleticsSport January 24, 18:07
Russian senator says Astana meeting on settling Syrian crisis proves successfulRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 24, 17:55
Russian State Duma speaker hopes PACE will confirm its pan-European status under AgramuntRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 24, 17:14
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
VLADIVOSTOK. January 24. /TASS/. More than 80 students and young scientists of the Far East Federal University participated in a competition to get the right to participate in the youth forum - Arctic. Made in Russia. The forum is due in the Arkhangelsk region in spring, the University’s press service told TASS on Tuesday.
"Names of the competition winners will be announced in February," the University’s press secretary, Anna Leontyeva, said.
The educational platform, organized by the federal agency for youth affairs, will feature 180 scientists and specialists, whose interests are related to studies of the Arctic zone - those are 140 representatives of the Russian sciences, ten people representing the North indigenous peoples, 30 foreigners from countries of the Arctic Council, as well as from Venezuela, Italy, China, Mexico, Syria and Japan.
The forum’s mission is to build up the country’s human resources potential for work on the Arctic projects. During the event, teams will be solving cases, related to offering concepts for development of the Arctic’s backbone zones, transport infrastructures, legal regulations for the Northern Sea Route, urban development, healthcare, and human resources for the Russian Arctic zone.
Participants will be invited to specialized lectures, will meet experts and potential employers - representatives of the leading companies, involved in development of the Arctic.
The Far East Federal University has been involved in training of specialists for working in the Arctic. The directions include educational programs in the oil and gas works and development of the shelf.
In 2017, students, post-graduates and young scientists from Russian regions, as well as from China, India, South Korea and Norway, during the academic terms took eight tons of ice samples to study them at laboratories.