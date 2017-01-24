Russian, Armenian PMs to discuss integration cooperation within EAEU

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. Integration cooperation between Russia and Armenia within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) will be in focus of talks between Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and his Armenian counterpart, Karen Karapetyan, who arrives in Moscow on Tuesday at the invitation of the Russian government.

The agenda of the talks will include issues of Russian-Armenian cooperation in the area of trade-and-economic relations, and in such sectors as energy, transport, the humanities. The two prime minister will also discuss the implementation of joint investment projects, the press service of the Russian government said.

The talks are expected to yield a number of intergovernmental and inter-ministerial documents.