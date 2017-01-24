Russian, Armenian PMs to discuss integration cooperation within EAEU

Title for Episode VIII of world’s famous saga ‘Star Wars’ revealedSociety & Culture January 23, 21:19
Russia’s chief negotiator: Astana format gives hope for new level in negotiating processRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 23, 20:52
Astana talks focusing on mechanism of Syria ceasefire observance — oppositionWorld January 23, 20:23
Russia and Turkey hit Islamic State targets near al-Bab in Aleppo provinceWorld January 23, 20:06
Russia’s 4th Yasen-class submarine completes hydraulic testsMilitary & Defense January 23, 18:56
Arctic airport in search for investorsBusiness & Economy January 23, 18:50
Rosneft begins Arctic shelf’s seismological exploration from 2017Business & Economy January 23, 18:38
Tesla takes the lead in sales of electric cars in Russia in 2016Business & Economy January 23, 18:18
Politician says European-style reforms to degrade Ukraine’s economyWorld January 23, 18:16
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. Integration cooperation between Russia and Armenia within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) will be in focus of talks between Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and his Armenian counterpart, Karen Karapetyan, who arrives in Moscow on Tuesday at the invitation of the Russian government.
The agenda of the talks will include issues of Russian-Armenian cooperation in the area of trade-and-economic relations, and in such sectors as energy, transport, the humanities. The two prime minister will also discuss the implementation of joint investment projects, the press service of the Russian government said.
The talks are expected to yield a number of intergovernmental and inter-ministerial documents.