Russia's business ombudsman looks forward to boosting US-Russia business cooperation

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. New US administration will hopefully use rhetoric in respect of Russia that will make possible to strengthen the Russian-US cooperation in business sphere, Russian business ombudsman Boris Titov said on Monday on the air with Rossiya 1 TV Channel.
Titov visited the United States earlier and attended the inauguration ceremony of President Donald Trump.
"The whole trip was focused on the possibility for resuming the business dialog between the two nations. Certainly, everyone expects now that official sanctions will last for some time but the so-called ‘implicit’ sanctions will change. This is because they affect the mind of entrepreneurs most notably, when they simply see there is a certain political course and do not undertake risks even if their move does not run counter to the law," Titov said.
‘Implicit’ sanctions may disappear very quickly, as soon as the US administration makes a statement that sanctions are present but ‘business as usual’ is in all other aspects, the business ombudsman added.